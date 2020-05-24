Body of teenage boy found in Pike County park

The body of a young man has been found at the Pool Point section of Breaks Interstate Park in Pike County, Kentucky.

The park staff says that the incident is being treated as a probable drowning.

The Breaks Interstate Park is not sharing any additional information out of respect for the family.

WSAZ’s sister station, WYMT, reports the victim was 17-years-old, and went missing Saturday.

Details about what happened are unclear at this time.

The park says that all areas of the Kentucky side have reopened but warns that the Russell Fork is "high and extremely cold."

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.