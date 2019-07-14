BREAKING | Charleston man admits to killing his wife

Frank Jay Cantley, 44, of Charleston is being charged with first-degree murder after admitting to killing his wife in their home on Tinder Avenue on Saturday, according to Charleston Police.

According to a criminal complaint, Cantley called 911 claiming his wife had overdosed. Once officers and medics arrived to the scene they found Cantley's wife dead in their living room.

Police say Cantley's wife had obvious bruising around her neck.

Police then brought Cantley to the station for questioning where he later admitted that he was mad and killed his wife.

Cantley was taken to the South Central Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

