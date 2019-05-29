BREAKING | Chesapeake man arrested and charged with murder

A man from Chesapeake, Ohio is charged with murder after deputies found another man dead in his home.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence situation at 38 Private Drive 129, Township Road 287 in Chesapeake.

Deputies found 52-year-old James Baker unconscious in a bedroom.

Lawrence County EMS were unable to revive him.

A witness told deputies Baker and Kenneth Radimaker had been living together in the home.

The witness said the two had an argument and Radimaker began to assault Baker with his hands.

Deputies say Radimaker left the scene before they got there.

After an extensive search, deputies found him in the wooded area behind the home around 3 a.m.

He's charged with murder and will be arraigned in Lawrence County Municipal Court Friday.