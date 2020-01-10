UPDATE | I-64 reopens following fiery chain reaction crash

A portion of I-64 has been reopened following a fiery crash along I-64 close to the Hurricane exit.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the scene has been cleared after the accident involving two cars in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 32.

Officials say at least one car caught on fire.

Hurricane Police Chief Mike Mullins says a driver was traveling east on I-64 when she hit a dog and immediately stopped in the slow lane. Officials say that caused a driver traveling behind her to slam into the back of her vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was a 82-year-old woman from Scott Depot. Officials say she suffered suffered several injuries, but Chief Mullins tells WSAZ.com they do not appear life threatening. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 24 year old woman from Huntington, was not hurt. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital. Those injuries also do not appear to be life threatening.

Chief Mullins says if a driver hits an animal or an object on the interstate, they should pull off the road and onto the shoulder. He says drivers should never stop on the interstate and put themselves or others in danger.

The Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

