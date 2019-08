911 dispatchers say at least one person is injured after a shooting that occurred in Huntington early Sunday morning.

It happened on 5th Avenue in Huntington near Alpha Sigma Phi. The call came in around 2 a.m. Someone reported that they heard yelling and at least one gun shot.

Dispatchers say there was one victim who was shot and transported to the hospital but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.