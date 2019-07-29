UPDATE | Man struck and killed in Charleston

UPDATE 7/29/19 @ 6:15 p.m.

A man hit by a vehicle in the 900 block of Chappell Road has died, Charleston Police say.

A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon on Chappell Road in Charleston.

Officers say he was unconscious at the scene and pronounced dead there.

The incident was reported just before 4:15 p.m.

Other details, including the man's name, are unavailable at this time.

Charleston Police Department Officer Chris Burford, who's the department's Traffic Division commander, said being alert is key for drivers and people on foot.

"I wanna emphasize to everyone in the community: please be vigilant whether you're driving a vehicle, walking your dog in your neighborhood, you're on your motorcycle in the neighborhood taking a spin," Burford said. "Whatever your activity is doing, please, please, use do caution and pay attention to other people, as well."

We have a crew on the scene, and they say there is a large presence of first responders there.

