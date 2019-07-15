UPDATE | Man arrested after chase on stolen motorcycle

UPDATE 7/15/19 @ 4:50 p.m.

More details have been released Monday about a pursuit involving a stolen motorcycle, including the name of the man arrested.

Craig Lee Smith III, 28, who's from the Jefferson area, will be charged with fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes spotted Smith driving a stolen motorcycle. The pursuit began when detectives attempted a traffic stop on Piedmont Road east of Charleston.

It continued through Charleston's East End, West Side, and North Charleston. It went to Dunbar, then across the Kanawha River into South Charleston. The motorcycle then led deputies out Smith Creek Road, Dry Branch Road, and into the city of St. Albans. As it came into Jefferson, West Virginia, on Kanawha Terrace, it turned onto Green Valley Drive then Hampshire Drive.

Deputies say Smith ran into woods and was caught by deputies and a K-9. He was taken to a Charleston hospital for treatment.

The Charleston Police Department, Dunbar Police Department, South Charleston Police Department, St. Albans Police Department, Nitro Police Department, and West Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit. Metro 911 coordinated communications between the agencies during the pursuit.

