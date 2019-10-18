Prison to open in Floyd County, creating nearly 200 new jobs

A new state-run prison will open in Floyd County, creating nearly 200 jobs.

Governor Matt Bevin says Southeast State Correctional Complex will be housed in an existing, privately-owned 650-bed facility in Wheelwright.

According to a release, the prison will be staffed and run by DOC under the same policies and procedures used in other current state-owned facilities.

Officials say the new 10-year lease with CoreCivic, the owner of the facility, will allow the DOC to expand capacity and avoid millions of dollars in long-term capital construction costs. They say it will also help alleviate the backlog of inmates who are being held in county jails while waiting admission to a state prison.

DOC officials say over the coming weeks, they expect to hire up to 200 new state employees to work in the prison.

Career fairs will be held throughout Eastern Kentucky, beginning Monday, October 21.

The facility in Wheelwright last housed inmates in 2012. Since then, CoreCivic employees have worked daily to maintain the 111 acres of property and 141,000 square-foot building.

Southeast State Correctional Complex is expected to begin operations in early 2020.

