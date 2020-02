Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire Friday in Dunbar, West Virginia.

According to 911 dispatchers, Dunbar Avenue has been shut down in both directions.

Dispatchers say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a commercial building is on fire.

