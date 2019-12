While a shark may seem very much out of the water in Charleston, there’s one of sorts coming to the capital city.

Based on the children’s song “Baby Shark” and its viral video, “Baby Shark Live!” is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday, May 18 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

According to Ticketmaster, Baby Shark Live! is a “fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live. The show is touring throughout the country.

