Back to School Series | Immunization requirements for students

Vaccines, physicals, wellness, eye, and dental exams are all important to your child's health and wellness, and very much needed to go back to school.

Boyd County Schools Nurse Practitioner Kelly Cordial set up a station with her team at Readifest in Boyd County in July to help some students with the necessary requirements before school began.

"We're doing immunizations they need to go back to school. We're trying to catch all these kids and get them ready to go back to school. I know last year they changed the requirements. They have to have both hepatitis A vaccines. 16 and older they need a Meningococcal booster. They also need T-Dap."

Judy Logan and her grandson, Lucas Logan, utilized the wellness services on the day of Readifest.

"I'm just here for the Readifest to get him a physical and his immunization shots," Judy said. "He's going to the middle school this year and he needed his immunizations updated. He's going to play basketball this year, so he needed a physical."

Just like Lucas Logan, Clay Robertson didn't attend Readifest to receive just shots.

"You need a physical to play sports when you get into middle school because there could be something wrong with you, so they need to make sure your health is good," Robertson said.

If you are not sure about what your child needs, most local school systems will help parents with the process.

"Call our number," Cordial said. "We actually send papers home the first week of school. Call the numbers listed on there, and they can set up an appointment for their child. We can do their immunizations and physicals at the school. If the parent wants to be present we can arrange that as well."

Here are the immunizations required for West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio:

T-Dap/D-Tap: West Virginia requires four doses, Kentucky requires five doses, and Ohio requires four doses. A fifth dose is required if the four previous doses were given before the child's fourth birthday.

Polio Vaccine: West Virginia requires four doses, Kentucky requires three doses, and Ohio requires three or more depending on the county.

MMR Vaccine: West Virginia requires two doses, Kentucky requires two doses, and Ohio requires two doses.

Chickenpox Vaccine: West Virginia requires two doses, Kentucky requires two doses, and Ohio requires two doses.

Hepatitis B Vaccine: West Virginia requires three doses, Kentucky requires three doses, and Ohio requires three doses.

In West Virginia: Wellness, dental , and eye exams are required to begin kindergarten, 2nd grade, 7th, and 12th grades.

In Kentucky: Wellness, dental, and eye exams are required to begin kindergarten as well as 6th and 9th grades. Also, Kentucky students are now required to have a two-dose series of the hepatitis A vaccine and a meningitis booster before 16 years old.

For older middle and high school students, at least one dose of meningitis is required in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Ohio also requires three or more rounds of polio vaccines for older students.

Here are some locations where vaccines will be available around the region:

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer walk-in clinic hours for school-required vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9 at its location, 108 Lee St. East. Appointments are not necessary.

The Putnam County Health Department (across the street from Winfield Middle School) will hold walk-in immunization clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, 20, and 21. Bring your insurance card and immunization record. If your child is under the age of 18, a parent must be present. The health department takes appointments from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 304-757-2541.

In Lawrence County, Ohio walk-in clinics are held the first Tuesday of each month at the health department at 2122 South 8th Street, Ironton, Ohio from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Immunization appointments are available at other time at the health departments. Please call 740-3962 to schedule and appointment. By-appointment-only immunization clinics are held on the first Thursday of each month in the afternoon at the Early Childhood Center (County Road 1 behind the Grandview Inn) in South Point, Ohio. Call 740-532-3962 to schedule. You can also attend one of those clinics on the third Thursday of each month in the afternoon at the WIC Clinic at the Chesapeake Family Medical Center at 717 Third Ave., Chesapeake, Ohio. Call 740-532-3962 to schedule.

In Gallia County, Ohio, a back-to-school health fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Gallia Health Department. Parents are asked to please bring their child's current immunization records and proof of insurance. The fair will include: food trucks, backpacks, and drawings for shoes. Free movie passes will be given away as well.

In Wayne County, West Virginia immunizations are available at the Wayne County Health Department from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents or guardians are asked to provide the child's immunization records as well as a current insurance card.