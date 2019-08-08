Back to School Series | Quick and healthy school lunches

It's back to school time, and time to think about packing kids lunches.

You may think there's no way your child will ever eat carrots or celery, but Chef Marty Emerson from Huntington's Kitchen says it is possible. At the Huntington Mall Health Fair at the beginning of August, Chef Emerson made healthy ranch cheese balls to share with passersby.

"We hide some vegetables inside here so that way we're kind of using the ranch and the cheese to get to the vegetables so the kids will eat it," Chef Emerson said. "If you hide some vegetables in things that kids are used to eating, they will be more willing to try it. I hid caramelized onions and broccoli inside the cheese ball. You can't really taste either one of them."

Ranch cheese ball:

Ingredients:



16 oz cream cheese (softened)



1 packet dry ranch seasoning



1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)



1/4 cup caramelized onion (diced)



1/4 cup broccoli florets (top of the broccoli) Directions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese and dry ranch package.

2. Add your shredded cheese, onions, and broccoli. Mix well and then shape into a ball.

3. Chill for one to two hours to firm. Serve with carrot, celery, or crackers. Chef Emerson says there's a great way to take the ranch cheese ball recipe from a snack to a full meal, "This would be a great snack for lunch or after school or to put in their lunch. You could put some diced ham or diced chicken in this and it would be a nice little lunch for them." The best way to get your kids to eat the quick and easy lunches you prepare: Let them help! Here are a few other quick and easy ideas from Chef Marty Emerson: "A real easy one to do is the hummus-crusted chicken. You literally just smear some pre-made hummus on top of the chicken breast. A little lemon juice, a little paprika. Put it in the oven and bake it. The hummus gets a little crispy so you just gotta slice it up and put it in your kids' lunch," Chef Emerson said. She also suggests, "Pepper nachos! Instead of putting everything on top of regular tortilla chips, you stuff them in mini bell peppers. Let the kids help stuff the peppers, put the cheese on it, put it in the oven and melt it. You're like, 'Here's your nachos!' They are more willing to try it if you put familiar names with the food." Bagel quiche: Ingredients:



One bagel (any flavor that would go well with eggs)



Two to three large eggs



Desired fillings (such as cheese and chopped vegetables) Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a piece of foil with nonstick spray.

2. Slice the very bottom of the bagel off nice and evenly. Set it aside to eat, turn it into breadcrumbs, or discard.

3. Carefully hollow out the bread inside of the cut bagel using your fingers to pull the bread away from the crust of the bagel (discard or turn into breadcrumbs). Set the bagel cut-side-up on the foil.

4. Whisk two eggs and pour them into the hollowed out bagel. Place desired filling choices into the egg. If the egg and filling do not fill the bagel completely, you can add another whisked egg on top.

5. Wrap the bagel up the sides with the foil, but keep the top open to the heat of the oven. Bake 20 to 30 minutes, or until the egg is completely set. Timing will depend on how many eggs are used and how large the bagel is. Serve immediately. (Pick it up and eat it with your hands!) Peanut butter energy balls: Ingredients:



⅔ cup of creamy peanut butter



½ cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips



One cup of old fashioned oats



½ cup of ground flax seeds



Two tablespoons of honey Directions:

1. Combine all five ingredients in a medium bowl. Stir to combine. Place in the refrigerator for 15 to 30 minutes so they are easier to roll.

2. Roll into 12 bites and store in the fridge for up to a week. Buffalo chicken roll ups: Ingredients:



Two cups shredded cooked chicken



Eight ounces of light cream cheese, softened



1/2 cup of buffalo wings sauce



1/4 cup of blue cheese, crumbled



One cup of cheddar cheese, shredded



Two tablespoons of sour cream



Four six-inch large flour tortillas



*Two to three green onions, thinly sliced Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the blue cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, and the cheddar cheese.

2. Toss in the chicken with 1/2 cup buffalo wings sauce.

3. Lay a tortilla out on a plate and spread an even layer of the chicken and cheese mixture all the way to the edges (about two to three tablespoons.)

4. Roll up tortilla tightly and place on a plate. Repeat until all the ingredients have been used.

5. Pop it into the fridge to chill for two hours.

6. Slice each rolled tortilla off the ends and set aside.

7. Garnish with sliced green onion.

8. * Make sure your tortillas are at room temperature before you roll them so they are nice and flexible.

9. * Smaller tortillas may be used, however, you will need to adjust the amount of chicken and cheese mixture you add to each tortilla.

10. * If time is an issue, you can skip the refrigeration before slicing or refrigerate for less time. However, for best results, refrigeration is recommended. Yogurt bark: Ingredients:



Two cups of Fage total classic yogurt



½ cup sweetener



Two medium strawberries, chopped

