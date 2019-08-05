Back to School Series | Shopping for school supplies

Kids across the region are heading back to school almost every day during the next few weeks.

WSAZ's Sarah Sager spoke to shoppers about what is popular this school year. She also got some advice on how to make this year's school shopping list a less stressful experience.

Jill Woodrum, a shopper at South Charleston's Walmart, did some shopping, not for her own kids, but for some others in her community.

"I'm buying supplies for our middle school girls, which we have about 10," Woodrum said.

Woodrum works for ProKids, an after-school program in Charleston. At any given time she is shopping for at least 40 to 50 students. Her advice to those shopping for large groups:

"We usually bulk and stock up. Pencils, paper we usually bulk up, because we do a lot of homework and a lot of tutoring. Always pencils and paper, folder, crayons, markers, art supplies, anything like that," Woodrum said.

South Charleston Walmart store Manager Rudy Anthony says it is important to get back to school items on the shelves early.

Mother of three, Amanda Pritt, says her son and two daughters have already purchased backpacks, but they are just getting started back to school shopping. Her plan of action:

"Making a list it always good. You can come here and buy 45 things when you only really need three. If you have a list it's like no, you don't need seven notebooks. You just need the four that are on the list. I think having a list is good," Pritt said.

Jessica Shaffer and her daughters were shopping in Walmart over in a different aisle.

"We're getting some clothes and maybe some shoes," Shaffer said.

From pencils to paper to shoes or skirts, all the parents agreed on one thing -- make back-to-school shopping a fun experience.

"I think bringing your kids with you and making it a fun experience. It's always a good time to have some family time together," Pritt said.

Anthony, manager of the South Charleston Walmart, said some of the hot 2019 back to school items are franchised backpacks and lunchboxes such as: Toy Story 4, Fortnite, and Secret Life of Pets.

