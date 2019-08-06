Back to School Series | Transitioning from elementary to middle school

The 2019-2020 school year is getting ready to begin for many students across the region. For some students, this new school year will begin in a new building and with a lot of changes.

In July, some students in Boyd County got a preview of what the new school year would hold.

First time middle school mom, Kati Russell, says the transition from elementary to middle school is an intimidating one as a mom, as well as a student.

"It is a little nerve wracking. It really is. It worries a mom, that is for sure. It's a huge huge transition. They are growing up. They aren't our babies anymore. It's kind of scary. It really is. You're worried about how they are going to interact with all four schools in the area and not just 20 from one. They have over 100 from all the schools," said Russell.

Her son, Dylan Spears is a soon to be sixth grader. He says his biggest fear is forgetting his locker code.

To ease the many fears of transitioning from elementary school to middle school, Boyd County Middle School hosted a two-day camp in July.

Camp coordinator, Vickie Fraley, says it's a chance for students to meet their teacher, other students, find their lockers, and learn a little bit about what to do before the first day of class.

"We do ice breaker activities, team building activities, because they are coming from four smaller elementary schools into one large school. And a lot of them are very apprehensive, nervous, anxious because of all the new changes," said Fraley.

Fraley hopes the camp will ease concerns for students and parents too.

"To the parents: We'll take the best care of them as if they are our own," said Fraley.

Students were broken up into two different groups to attend the camp the last two weeks of July.

Staffers hope the kids will meet and make new friends at the camp that they will carry into the first day of school.

Boyd County Schools begin on August 14. The sixth grade open house at Boyd County Middle School is August 12 in the afternoon.