Backers of gun background checks won't try for 2020 ballot

A gun safety group seeking a change of state law in Ohio to require background checks on virtually all guns sales said Friday it now plans a 2021 ballot issue.

Ohioans for Gun Safety was cleared in July to begin collecting signatures for a proposal to close loopholes in background checks on gun sales, including transactions between private individuals.

The group says in a statement its goal was to get the issue on the ballot next year but no later than 2021.

A spokesman says volunteers have already collected tens of thousands of signatures.

