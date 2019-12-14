Backers of gun background checks won't try for 2020 ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A gun safety group seeking a change of state law in Ohio to require background checks on virtually all guns sales said Friday it now plans a 2021 ballot issue.
Ohioans for Gun Safety was cleared in July to begin collecting signatures for a proposal to close loopholes in background checks on gun sales, including transactions between private individuals.
The group says in a statement its goal was to get the issue on the ballot next year but no later than 2021.
A spokesman says volunteers have already collected tens of thousands of signatures.