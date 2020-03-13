Backpack Buddy program in need of canned food

With schools out across West Virginia, closing due to COVID-19 concerns, another concern is not just about health -- but how some students will get enough to eat.

The Rev. Sunny Williams is a pastor in Putnam County who leads the Backpack Buddies program there.

"This is a crisis time and we want to make sure in a situation like this the less handled food that is, the better it is," Williams said.

Williams said normally students take food home for the weekend but now they need to pack up meals for a few weeks' time. The organization not only needs food, but Williams says more groups like this need to organize for the weeks ahead.

"One of the things that is needed is pastors in churches need to come together ... and look at their communities, look at the people that is around them and the children," Williams said.

The idea during the shutdown is to make sure food can be sent in the mail or delivered to homes. Williams says things like soup and other ready-to-eat items that do not require much handling in the wake of the new coronavirus make the best donations.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee says just because schools are closed does not mean educators will stop working.

"I know educators across the state will do what they can, what they always do they will pitch in and make sure that their students are well taken care of," Lee said.

Williams said it is important to come together, especially since West Virginia has a high percentage of grandparents raising grandchildren.