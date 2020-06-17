Bactronix Tri-State

Creating and maintaining a healthy living environment is important all the time, but especially right now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bactronix uses a process that is an environmentally friendly method for killing harmful pathogens.

Owner of Bactronix, Chris Alford, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to tell viewers about the company's cleaning process, how it can benefit your home or business, and more.

Bactronix uses a process that is an environmentally friendly method for killing harmful pathogens. Their disinfectants are EPA registered and hospital grade. Bactronix says this process is safe for your home, business, kids and pets.

Click here to visit Bactronix.

