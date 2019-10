The ribbon was cut Thursday for one of the three businesses awarded a forgivable business loan in the Upper Kanawha County Business Assistance Program.

Heavenly Flavored Cupcakes, Cobblers and Cookies opened today in Rand, owned by Kim Walker Payne.

The grant is a forgivable loan and business owners must commit to keeping their business in the eastern part of Kanawha County for two years.

Commissioner Salango also awarded Payne with the Distinguished Kanawha Countian Award.