Psychologist: Balancing kids' screen time during the pandemic important

COVID-19 is increasing the number of hours kids spend in front of a screen, from digital learning to entertainment. Dr. Marianna Linz, a psychologist who specializes in child development, says finding a balance between screen time and other activities is important.

"It's really important that we, after they've spent some time online doing their math, science, or doing some reading or whatever, that they just get some time to play and have fun," Linz said.

A concern for parents of school-age children is the summer slide, but Linz said summer is a good time for kids to change their focus learning skills outside of academics.

"Summertime is a time for kids to learn how to structure themselves and to learn how to negotiate their social group conflicts, and figure out how to have fun all by themselves," she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics gives recommendations for media and screen use based on age groups. Linz says while this is a good tool, being flexible is important too.

"Don't let it dictate, let it be a suggestion ... Use it as a guideline, but don't let it make you too rigid," Linz said.

