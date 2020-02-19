Bank teller indicted on embezzlement charges

A former bank teller is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a federal credit union.

Dianne Richardson has been indicted on 24 counts of embezzlement.

According to the indictment, Richardson "knowingly and willfully" defrauded the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union between 2013 and 2019.

Richardson was employed by Pioneer at the east side branch in Charleston as a teller.

Richardson is accused of making materially false entries in the books and records of Pioneer designed to conceal cash shortages and to prevent shortages from being discovered at the main branch in Charleston.

According to documents, that included falsifying cash in and cash out tickets, force balancing her teller drawer and falsifying cash reconcilement reports.

The property to be forfeited includes, but is not limited to, a money judgement in the amount of $222,000, officials say.

