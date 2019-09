The Barboursville Fall Fest is starting Thursday evening on Main Street.

Barboursville Fall Fest happening this weekend.

Festivities are going on until Saturday, the 21st.

The Parade starts at 6:00 p.m.Thursday with a street dance to follow.

Brandi Beasley from the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau said there are schedules available that list all of the vendors so people can plan accordingly.