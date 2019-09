Barboursville Police are looking for a man they say robbed a store Saturday evening.

Police say the man walked in just after 6 wearing a shirt that says "BOSTON" across the front. They say he also has a beard and tattooed arms.

He is believed to be driving a small red SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any helpful information should call Barboursville PD at 304-736-5203 extension 406.