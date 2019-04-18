Barboursville man detained at Yeager Airport for having loaded gun

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Cabell County was detained at Yeager Airport after having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Officials say it happened Monday and that the 9 mm revolver was loaded with eight bullets.
The man, a Barboursville resident, told officials he forgot he had a loaded gun with him. TSA officials notified Yeager Airport Police who responded and confiscated the weapon.
TSA officials say having a gun at a checkpoint lane seriously delays other travelers from getting to their gates.
Fines up to $13,000 are possible, and a typical first-offense fine is $3,900.