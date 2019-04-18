Barboursville man detained at Yeager Airport for having loaded gun

A man from Cabell County was detained at Yeager Airport after having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Officials say it happened Monday and that the 9 mm revolver was loaded with eight bullets.

The man, a Barboursville resident, told officials he forgot he had a loaded gun with him. TSA officials notified Yeager Airport Police who responded and confiscated the weapon.

TSA officials say having a gun at a checkpoint lane seriously delays other travelers from getting to their gates.

Fines up to $13,000 are possible, and a typical first-offense fine is $3,900.

