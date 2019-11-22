Barboursville teen faces stalking charges

A man from Barboursville faces stalking charges after investigators say he had a “hit list of students he wanted to kill,” Cabell County court records show.

Harrison Grant Taylor, 18, is charged with four counts of stalking, as well as terroristic threats.

Investigators say a school administrator and teacher were among those who informed authorities about a potential threat. According to the criminal complaint, Taylor showed up and lingered at one victim’s workplace, stared and called him a derogatory name.

The criminal complaint also states that Taylor made references to the movie “The Purge” where "murder and crime is legal for one night only with no consequences." It also states that Taylor threatened to torture at least one victim.

Taylor is in custody in the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $50,000 cash only.

