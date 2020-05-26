Bars reopen in W.Va. with 50 percent capacity indoors

Both indoor and outdoor bars were able to open Tuesday per the West Virginia "comeback" plan, but they are not completely back to normal. The state is requiring the bars only have 50 percent capacity inside. On Tuesday, bars in West Virginia were allowed to officially reopen but can only have a 50 percent capacity indoor. "We’re not a restaurant so you can’t tell somebody ‘oh you can only drink for a short period of time, then you have to leave'," said Fredrick Wheeler, owner of Drummy's Bar and Grill in St. Albans. "That’s where bars make their money, they make money with people and their crowds." Wheeler said his establishment does serve food but they were unable to do curbside or takeout during the shutdown, so Tuesday was their first day back in business. "I mean, two and a half months of sitting at home, we were ready to come back definitely." But they're back with some seriously different changes. Wheeler took advice from the state by following many of their

"I’ve been around bars since I was 18 and, if this is going to be the new normal, I don’t know how bars are going to be able to make it," Wheeler said.

Fredrick said currently, he is also taking an extra step and limiting their hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to see how things go everywhere else.

"Keeping our staff low and just trying to figure out what other people are doing, how they’re coping with it. Keeping ourselves and our customers safe."

"It’s a little bit weird to see people spaced out, but it’s for the best," said patron Kelley Snyder. "Even though a lot of people like to come in and socialize, it’s got to be the thing we do right now and it may be going on for some time now."

State park cabins and lodges (for in-state residents only), museums, visitor centers and zoos also were able to open Tuesday.