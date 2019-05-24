Baseball-sized hail leaves dents in cars in Elkview

Heavy rains and 60 mph winds ripped through the Elkview area of Kanawha County Thursday night, but it was the size of the hail coming down that was shocking to so many people.

Residents in Elkview, West Virginia collected the hail that fell in their yards Thursday night.

There weren't any reports of major damage, but there were a few trees that fell and several cars were dented from the hail.

Gloria and Freddy Flowers live on Blue Creek Road in Elkview where they saw hail the size of baseballs. "I've never seen balls of hail that big since I've lived here my whole life," said Freddy.

The hail was almost four inches in diameter, comparable to a baseball, and some of the biggest hailstones reported in West Virginia.

With the hail comes damage, and for the Flowers family, it was their brand new car. "I've got probably 10 or 12 small dents in my car," said Freddy. "We are just lucky it didn't beat it to death really."

Gloria said the storm hit around 7:30 p.m. and it sounded like it was doing major damage to the house, "I told him it sounded like a hammer -- somebody with a hammer up there beating on the roof. I really thought it was going to take the roof off of the house."

Thankfully, the car is the only thing that saw any damage, but with storms on the way this weekend, the couple will be on high alert.

