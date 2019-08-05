Officer shot in leg while responding to domestic call; 2 detained

An officer was reportedly shot while responding to a domestic call on Geranium Street Monday night in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Departments says shots were fired at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Geranium Street near Aster Street several blocks north of Tiger Stadium around 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 while officers were responding to a domestic call of some sort. An officer with BRPD was reportedly shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital for treatment. It’s believed his injuries are non-life-threatening.

A spokesperson with BRPD says two people are being detained in connection to the case, one of which they believe is the shooter. The scene was secured as of about 9:20 p.m., police say.

Police say officers responded to a domestic call involving a male and female when the man reportedly began shooting at officers, striking one of them, a sergeant, in the leg. The officer was able to call for assistance and EMS personnel arrived on scene. The officer was able to walk and get into an EMS vehicle to be transported to a local hospital.

BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely says officers did not fire their weapons while taking the man into custody after he attempted to flee the scene. McKneely also says the woman involved in the domestic incident was not hurt.

“[They] exercised restraint, ability to not engage in any type of shooting incident,” McKneely said.

McKneely goes on to say domestic calls can be very dangerous for responding officers.

BRPD is still investigating the case. The name of the sergeant shot is not being released at this time, police say.

Emergency officials say it was initially believed a hostage situation was underway, but that is no longer the case. SWAT responded to the scene as well.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Monday night after the incident.

"Tonight, a Baton Rouge Police Officer was shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident on Geranium Street off Nicolson Drive. I’ve gone to the hospital where the officer was taken and met with him and his family. Please keep them in prayer as he begins his journey of recovery."

