Work to resolve bat issue at Elkview Middle School underway

School district officials are working to solve a bat issue at Elkview Middle School.

Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said the school is not closed because the bats were only spotted in sequestered locations -- the gym and a locked storage room that students do not have access to.

A professional contractor is working to remove the bats.

"Bats are protected species and have to be removed per DNR regulations and we're following those," said Warner. "The contractor has sealed roof and the areas into storage room have been cleaned, sanitized and sprayed with germicide. We are also working with the health department to ensure safety."

