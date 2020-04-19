Beach access to reopen in S.C. next week, officials say

Beach access in South Carolina will reopen next week, according to officials.

S.C. State Senator Stephen Goldfinch said on Facebook Saturday afternoon simply,“Beach Access being reopened next week.”

Goldfinch tells WMBF News the information comes from the governor’s office.

According to S.C. Rep Alan Clemmons, Gov. Henry McMaster is set to address the matter in a press conference scheduled for Monday, April 20.

“Thank you, Governor Henry McMaster, for listening and taking appropriate action to reopen public access to our beaches, while keeping in place social distancing requirements, allowing no more than three individuals to be together on the beach at any time, and keeping in place your ‘hot spot travel moratorium. We look forward to hearing more in your Monday press conference update about this and other plans you may have as you methodically approach #COVID19 recovery,” Clemmons said on Facebook.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said McMaster called earlier Saturday to discuss options for opening beach accesses.

In a text message, Bethune said her “management team and I will be meeting to discuss what plan is best for Myrtle Beach. We need to understand the affects on our police and beach patrol. Our main concern will be to do what is best to keep our community safe."

Bethune also says McMaster will make an announcement on Monday, April 20.

Earlier this week, McMaster issued an executive order to reopen public boat landings and ramps across the state.