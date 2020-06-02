Bear sightings reported in Ashland, Kentucky

Unexpected visitors have been spotted roaming near communities in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers have received a few calls about a bear and possibly a cub hanging out in the wooded area near Charles Russell Elementary. Police say the sightings have been reported as far as Ashland Avenue.

Fish and Wildlife officials are reminding the public to keep all garbage and pet food inside, to remove grease and charred food from grills and keep compost piles away from the home.

Also, never approach or attempt to feed a bear. Officials say these bears are most likely to run away if they see and hear you.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

