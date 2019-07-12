Beekeeping garden opens in Charleston Coliseum

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has started a beekeeping garden in an effort to reduce the facility's carbon footprint.

Three beehives were recently placed in the Coliseum's balcony, facing the Elk River. Each hive holds 50,000 bees.

A "chef's garden" was also included in the effort to reduce the carbon footprint.

After more maintenance is done, the bees will be able to start producing honey, and 30 pounds are expected to be produced annually.

If you are interested in seeing the beekeeping garden, you can call the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to schedule a tour.