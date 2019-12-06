Belfry captures Class AAA title in Kentucky

The Belfry Pirates defeated the Bell County Bobcats 30-20 in the Class AAA title game at Kroger Field in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Belfry captured its seventh state championship Friday after defeating Bell County in the Class AAA football final.

