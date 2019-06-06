Man arrested for drugs, stolen vehicle after K9 assists on drug bust

A man was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop turned into a drug search.

A Belle police officer made a traffic stop just after midnight on Dupont Ave. The driver, 25-year-old Tevin Williams, did not have a valid driver's license, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

The officer requested a K9 assist him, that's when a Kanawha County deputy brought K9 Arizona to the scene.

Arizona indicated drugs were in the car. Officers found nearly 7 ounces of crystal methamphetamine in hidden compartments, like soda cans with false bottoms. That has a street value of around $3,5000, according to deputies.

Deputies said Williams also had over $2,200 in cash on him and a handgun in the car. The car turned out to be stolen from Huntington in May.

Deputies said it was stolen from a dealership and still displayed the dealer plate.

Belle Police Chief Robert Glenn said William was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen vehicle and felon possession of a firearm.