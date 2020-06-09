Ben Salango wins Democratic primary for W.Va. governor

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango has won the Democratic primary nomination for West Virginia governor, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

Salango will face off this November against incumbent Gov. Jim Justice who won his party’s nomination Tuesday.

With nearly 90 percent of precincts in, Salango had secured around 40 percent of the vote.

Salango squared off against four fellow Democratic candidates. According to unofficial results, his next closest challenger was Stephen Smith.

