Coach Chris Lane was in Studio 3 to talk about Intermittent Fasting (IF).

Practical benefits of intermittent fasting.

Chris says some benefits of IF are promoting weight loss, improving body composition, boosting metabolism, reducing inflammation, increasing cellular energy, promoting cellular repair, reducing insulin resistance/lowering blood sugar, lowering bad cholesterol, and improving memory/boosting brain function.

Other practical benefits are providing structure, discipline, and motivation, simplifying eating, and improving mental clarity.

