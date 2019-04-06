Bengals let go of Mark Walton after a series of arrests

The Bengals waived halfback Mark Walton Saturday after he was arrested three times this year.

Walton was arrested Thursday in North Miami-Dade for carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving, according to a Miami Herald report.

"It’s important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don’t want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate.”

He was the team’s fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he played 14 games as a rookie.

The Bengals will start their voluntary off-season workout program Tuesday.