Beshear: 10-year-old Ky. boy on ventilator from COVID-19 complications

A 10-year-old boy in Kentucky is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the child's condition Monday during his daily briefing.

Though young children have been diagnosed with the virus in Kentucky, Beshear says this is the first situation where a person so young has been in critical condition.

Kentucky's top health official said Monday children relatively do well if they test positive for the virus, but there have been cases across the country where a child's immune system becomes over active and there is an extensive inflammatory response.

"Having our first 10-year-old with COVID on a ventilator is tough," Beshear said as he asked for a moment of silence.

Meanwhile, 141 cases were confirmed to be reported Sunday and 105 new cases on Monday, bringing the official total to 6,677. One of those cases included a six-year-old child. State health officials say cases remain steady and show a plateau.

Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to 311 with seven deaths reported over the weekend.

Other information reported Monday include 104,001 Kentuckians tested for the virus, but some labs have not reported all of their information. Beshear says Kentucky's testing data is catching up with other states.

Of the 6,677 confirmed cases, 2,335 have recovered.