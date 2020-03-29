Beshear: 'Fairly good day' in COVID-19 response

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Sunday was a "fairly good day" in relation to COVID-19.

Beshear confirmed 45 new cases of the virus Sunday. It is the first time in almost a week that the new numbers did not surpass the previous day's report.

In total, 439 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Beshear says 6,018 tests have been conducted in 15 labs across Kentucky.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, no additional deaths have been reported leaving the death toll at 9.

Beshear did use time Sunday to remind people to keep social distance should they go outside during nice weather.

He spoke to golfers saying it is okay to golf, as long as not in large groups, and the golfers keep a safe distance from each other.