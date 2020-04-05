Beshear: More than 300 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19

More than 300 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19 over recent weeks.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear updated the numbers on cases Sunday.

To date, 955 people have tested positive for the virus, up 38 from Saturday's update.

Beshear said he wouldn't encourage people to look too into the lower increase of numbers saying because it is Sunday, not as many labs are reporting back.

Five more people have died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 45.

So far, more than 18,000 people have been rested but Beshear says an agreement with Gravity Diagnostics in northern Kentucky will help state health officials roll out 2,000 tests a day across the state starting this coming week.