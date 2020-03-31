Beshear: ‘We’re going to use’ OLBH building

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is responding to Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital’s statement, saying they still plan to close at the end of April despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Listen. We’re going to use that building,” Gov. Beshear said Tuesday. “We’re going to use it. Whether or not the hospital system is operating at that time, we’ll operate it with somebody else. We are going to use that building and I’d like that hospital system to try to hold on.”

On Monday Beshear said the hospital would be needed if a surge of COVID-19 cases hit eastern Kentucky.

"Even if it's three weeks or maybe even four weeks until we are going to hit their full capacity, we need them there and ready, and there's going to be plenty of patients unfortunately for them to help out,” Beshear said Monday.

In a statement to WSAZ, Bellefonte officials say:

“The decision to close Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital on April 30 was made because of the availability of staff. That has not changed and Bon Secours Mercy Health remains on schedule to exit the Ashland market at the end of next month. OLBH is working closely with King's Daughters Medical Center and others to evaluate how we can assist during the COVID-19 pandemic. OLBH is working in concert with King's Daughters to make arrangements for OLBH's patient equipment, space, inpatient and outpatient facilities, and available associates to expand King's Daughters' footprint and resources in the event of a surge in demand for healthcare services.”

“I know it was aged infrastructure and other issues that before the coronavirus were leading to the situation that they were facing,” Beshear answered Tuesday. “But if there’s any lack of clarity, I’m not talking about a hospital system, I’m not talking about a company, I’m not talking about a nonprofit, I’m talking about an actual physical hospital. Even if it’s shut down for a couple of days or couple of weeks, we’re going to need it, and we’re going to take advantage of those beds.”

