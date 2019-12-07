Beshear faces budget shortfall heading into governor's office

A memo from outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says Gov.-elect Andy Beshear faces a massive budget shortfall as he prepares to take office.

The memo from Bevin's budget director estimates the shortfall could exceed $1 billion over the next two years.

The memo points to funding demands for pensions, corrections, Medicaid and employee health benefits.

The document dated Monday was sent to Beshear's transition team and lawmakers. Beshear takes office next Tuesday and will submit a two-year spending plan to lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer says the memo is a reminder of how difficult the budget session will be.