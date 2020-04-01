Beshear says Kentucky is in the surge of COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the next month, especially the next two to three weeks, is "absolutely critical" in the fight to flatten the state's COVID-19 curve.

During his daily briefing Wednesday, Beshear said Kentucky was in the anticipated surge of cases.

The governor confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19, which was less than the 114 confirmed cases Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to 680.

Two additional deaths were also confirmed Wednesday. The patients were from Daviess and Hopkins counties. In total, the governor says 20 deaths have been reported.

A graph shown during Wednesday's update showed a model from the White House that says without social distancing, Kentucky could see 21,000 to 29,500 deaths related to COVID-19. With social distancing and other interventions, the numbers would be slashed to 1,300 to 2,300. Beshear called the graph "too optimistic."

Beshear says 10,000 tests have been confirmed.

He also updated Kentucky's hospital capacity as the state prepares for the surge in cases.

There are 18,500 hospital beds in the state, 1,300 ICU beds, and 1,352 ventilators available for use.

The governor also updated numbers for unemployment applications, saying 40,000 acceptance notices have been sent out.