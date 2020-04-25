Beshear says Ky. could be beginning COVID-19 decline

During his daily COVID-19 update, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he believes the state could soon start to see the decline of coronavirus cases confirmed.

Beshear said Saturday that he and state health officials would need to see a few more days of data to get a better feel of that decline.

"These are our better numbers," said Beshear. "What that means is we still think we're plateaued or we're somewhere in the top of the curve, which means its a dangerous time, but we could be starting our decline."

As of Saturday, 171 new cases of the virus were confirmed, raising the overall total to 3,905.

Beshear confirmed five new deaths which brings the death toll to 205. Health officials did confirm 1,501 people have recovered.

Protesters returned to the capitol Saturday during the governor's update. They could be heard outside the briefing room at times throughout the update.