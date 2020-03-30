Beshear says OLBH facility will be needed if COVID-19 surge hits eastern Ky.

During a news briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the impending closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital announced in January that they would be closing in September but later moved that date to April 30.

Beshear said should there be a surge in cases of COVID-19, the facility would "absolutely" be needed.

"It is going to be a hospital facility for people to be able to go to during this, and our plan is absolutely to use it and especially as this surge is coming, we are going to want to make sure that it is open for more than the next month," Beshear said.

The governor says a plan is underway to help rural hospitals during the pandemic, but isn't finished yet.

"Even if it's three weeks or maybe even four weeks until we are going to hit their full capacity, we need them there, and ready, and there's going to be plenty of patients unfortunately for them to help out."

WSAZ has reached out to OLBH for a statement, but we have not heard back yet.