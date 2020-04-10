Beshear says license plates of cars at mass gatherings will be recorded

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the license plates of cars at mass gatherings will be recorded by Kentucky State Police this weekend as guidelines are still being enforced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor said Friday his office has heard about a handful of churches still planning to have in-person services for Easter. Beshear says this will go for all gatherings, not just church.

Troopers will record the license plate numbers of any vehicle at any gatherings. That information will be shared with local health officials who will contact the people connected to those cars telling them they must self-quarantine for 14 days.

It is also a misdemeanor violation of an emergency order issued by Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

“Folks, we shouldn’t have to do this,” the Governor said. “What we’re asking is for you to love your neighbor as yourself. We shouldn’t have to do this.”

Beshear referenced an outbreak at a church in Hopkins County in mid-March where dozens of people tested positive and multiple people died.

“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,“ Beshear said.

The governor claims his orders have gotten a lot of support from the vast majority of leaders of different faiths.

“This is a time and weekend, a whole week for multiple faiths, that is about faith. It’s about knowing we have faced as people – as Christians, as Jews, as members of many faiths – many difficult, dark times, and we have prevailed,” the Governor said. “We know that the weeks or the months ahead will be difficult. We know that there are going to be tougher days before there are easier days. But we also know because we have faith that we are going to get through this and we are going to get through it together. We are going to pass this test of humanity.”