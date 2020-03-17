Beshear signs order to close 'public places that encourage congregation'

Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give his daily COVID-19 update.

Governor Beshear said the state currently has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's up from 25 cases on Monday. 380 have been tested for coronavirus in the commonwealth, according to Kentucky's COVID-19 website:

Ky COVID-19 website

One of the new cases is in Lyon County. This is the first confirmed case of the virus in that county. According to Gov. Beshear, the total number of affected counties now stands at eight.

Governor Beshear said he has also signed an executive order that will close all businesses that "encourage congregation and meeting in public places." That includes places like hair salons, theaters, concert venues and sporting event facilities. The order also affects gyms and exercise facilities.

Businesses affected by the order will need to close by the end of business on Wednesday.

The governor said the state unemployment website crashed Tuesday and they hope to have it back up and working Wednesday.

The governor also said the General Assembly needs to either pass a budget and go home, or adjourn and he will call a special session for budget and only issues for dealing with coronavirus.