Beshear victory voted Kentucky's top news story of 2019

Democrat Andy Beshear's election as governor has been voted Kentucky's top news story of 2019.

Beshear overcame the state's strong GOP leanings to oust Republican Matt Bevin in the November election.

It settled one of Kentucky's most epic political feuds. Beshear's election was the overwhelming choice as the year's top news story in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters.

Second in balloting was the Bevin administration's investigation of teacher protests.

The third-place story was the post-race drama at the Kentucky Derby. Maximum Security was the first horse across the finish line but was later disqualified.