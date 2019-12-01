Better Business Bureau sends out a warning ahead of Cyber Monday

The Better Business Bureau, BBB, is warning customers of scammers trying to bring in some cash this Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is expected to bring even more sales than online Black Friday sales, which this year totaled to $7.4 million spent by consumers.

In 2018, shoppers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion on Cyber Monday.

The BBB says to watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on web addresses. Scammers love to create look-a-like websites. The goal is to get people to type in login credentials, so they can steal customers’ information.

They also suggest for customers to keep their antivirus software up-to-date. Scammers can detect non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams.

The BBB says offers from online retailers can be misleading; customers are urged to do a price check before they buy anything.

They also suggest to use credit cards to shop online. If any shady charges turn up later, customers can dispute them. Debit cards don’t offer the same protection.

If the deal seems to be too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t take the bait, says the BBB.

Customers shopping with a company for the first time are urged to take a moment to do some research and check their rating on the BBB’s website.