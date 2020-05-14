In trying times like these, a lot of us are looking for simple ways to help get our minds off of things, and often, our four-legged friends give us the most comfort.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show is Sunday, May 17th on WSAZ.

Pet lover, award winning author, and TV personality Maria Menounos joined Sarah on Studio 3 from her home, with her special doggie companion Whinnie.

Maria is the Red-Carpet correspondent for the show presented by Purina.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show is Sunday, May 17th on WSAZ.

For more information about the Beverly Hills Dog Show, click here.