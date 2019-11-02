Bevin, Beshear make final campaign stops across eastern Kentucky

With just days to go before voters head to the polls to vote for governor, Matt Bevin (R) and Andy Beshear (D) both spent Saturday in eastern Kentucky trying to earn last minute votes.

Beshear made stops in Ashland, Pike County, and Morehead Saturday talking with voters about public education, pensions, and ways he would bring jobs to eastern Kentucky.

"This governor talks about prosperity, but 82% of jobs he's claimed he's created have been in two cities. That leaves Eastern and Western Kentucky out. I'm going to be a governor that fights for jobs right here," explained Beshear.

"We have 57,000 new jobs in Kentucky. An all-time record for any four-year administration. We have more Kentuckians working than ever in the history of Kentucky," said the Governor at a separate rally.

Bevin spent his day making stops in Paintsville and Vanceburg where he encouraged voters to vote their values.

"Will we continue to move Kentucky forward as a pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-growth state? Or will we let Kentucky go backwards to the days of Beshear?" Bevin said.

In Ashland, Beshear told supporters to think about healthcare and public education when they vote Tuesday.

"This election, I believe is the most critical of our lifetime," said Beshear. "The future of public of education, the future of rural healthcare, the pensions that have been promised to over 200,000 servants are all on the line."

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 5.

